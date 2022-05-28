Graham: Biden Praising ‘Transition’ with High Gas Prices Is Admission It’s Not the Putin Price Hike

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that President Joe Biden’s declaration earlier in the week that “when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over” is an admission that “they’re doing this to you on purpose, that the transition period is being imposed by policies coming from the Biden administration. It’s not Putin’s fault, that this is a conscious effort by the Biden administration” to attack American fossil fuel production.

Graham said, “I think that’s the main takeaway from his statement, that he is telling the American people they’re doing this to you on purpose, that the transition period is being imposed by policies coming from the Biden administration. It’s not Putin’s fault, that this is a conscious effort by the Biden administration to destroy fossil fuel production in the United States, to get away from fossil fuels, and you’re living this experience. This is an irresponsible shutting down of oil and gas production in America, making us more dependent on oil and gas from bad actors, and it’s destroying the American economy. But the takeaway is what you said, this is being done on purpose.”

