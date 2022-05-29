Gowdy: When Will We ‘Get Angry and Tired and Be Resolved Enough to Stop the Killing of Schoolchildren?’

On this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Night in America” on Fox News Channel, host Trey Gowdy issued a plea for change in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

During his monologue about the sanctity of life, he called on Americans to feel the pain of the families who lost loved ones in the Uvalde shooting so they could “get angry and tired and be resolved enough to stop the killing of schoolchildren.”

“There is no freedom, there is no pursuit of happiness without life,” Gowdy outlined. “And yet, here we are again and again and again burying children. This country cured diseases no one thought curable, split an atom, and liberated and rebuilt a continent. This country sacrificed so other people oceans away would have life and be free. There is seemingly nothing that we cannot do except keep children alive while simply attending elementary school.”

“Hearing that children were killed again saddens every person of good conscience,” he added. “But we should force ourselves to feel more than that. We should force ourselves to read the names of those children. Know their names. Know something about their lives; feel the pain of their parents and grandparents as best as we can, so finally, maybe this country will get angry and tired and be resolved enough to stop the killing of schoolchildren. What’s the best city or state or country to live in? One that feels the pain of others; one that says life is the ultimate freedom.”

