VA Mom Alexa Beichler: I’m Running Out of Necessary Medical-Grade Formula

Virginia mother Alexa Beichler said Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” that the special medical formula she needs for her boys’ metabolic disorder can not be found because of the baby formula shortage.

Anchor Julie Banderas said, “Baby formula shortage is getting more critical, and lots of families across the country are out of supply. The out-of-stock rate for multiple brands jumped to 70% last week. Nearly twice the April rate. It’s not good. Alexa is a mother of two boys who need a medical-grade formula for the rest of their lives, or they risk permanent brain damage. This shortage for you, Alexa, is life-altering. You have two weeks of formula left, I understand. What will you do in two weeks if there isn’t supply?”

Beichler said, “That’s a great question. That’s up in the air right now. We don’t really know what we’ll do. I guess we start transitioning them. It is not easy at all. It is tablespoon by tablespoon and takes days and days to do. It would be a rough, rocky road. We started transitioning them already, and he is not trying to drink all his bottle. It’s a huge issue for us. If he doesn’t drink his bottles and get all of his formula, then we’re in trouble.”

Beichler spoke to Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) about her options but was given no solution.

Beichler concluded, “We’re going to have to just ride out as much as we can.”

