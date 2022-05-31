Whoopi: ‘AR-15 Has Got to Go’ — Sick of Seeing Little Kids Die

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that AR-15s should be banned in the United States.

Goldberg said, “This AR-15 has got to go. I’m sorry. You know, I think about the people up in Buffalo who are still suffering because they still can’t go shopping anywhere because nobody will bring a supermarket where these folks are living. There’s too much at stake, too many lives have been at stake, and too many damn little kids. I’m sick of seeing people talk about it. We should do something. I don’t care, NRA. You got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-ha guns or whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for. And you can’t have it anymore.”

She continued, “I’m not even going to tell you how pissed that I am so many folks are saying you can’t have what you need for your body, forget my body, you can’t have this gun because it kills people and children and I’m sick of it.

Goldberg added, “I don’t know what it’s going to take. Maybe it’s going to take us to vote the right people in. Maybe it’s us going out to vote and getting the right people in there. Because this is some BS. I’m sick of seeing little kids die because people aren’t paying attention.”

