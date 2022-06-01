ABC’s Hostin: Parents Up in Arms About CRT Are Silent ‘When Kids Are Being Gunned Down’

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes parents vocal about opposing Critical Race Theory in schools are being silent on guns.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The issue is that there is an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on. They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar. Kids can get an assault weapon. That’s the issue.”

She continued, “You can put it through a BS lens if you want to and keep pretending like you don’t know that we have an issue with assault weapons — and this will be the last I have to say on it. This weapon, you cannot hunt with it. You cannot go bird hunting with it. It is made to kill and destroy bodies. That’s what it does. That’s what it’s for, and, frankly, you can keep all your other guns.”

Hostin said, “The other thing I thought, remember when all the parents were up in arms about CRT, alleged CRT, and they thought that the real danger was discussing race in the classroom. That was the real danger, not guns. And, so, I’d like to see that same energy that we saw from all those parents. ‘Rah, rah, rah and racism’ And ‘I don’t want my kids to feel like oppressors.’ Where are those parents when their kids are being gunned down in classrooms?”

