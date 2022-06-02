FNC’s Mollie Hemingway: Biden’s Gun Speech ‘Impeachable Offense’

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime” that President Joe Biden‘s speech on gun reform legislation was “an impeachable offense.”

Hemingway said, “He showed this was, for him, a partisan political approach. ‘Do Something’ is not a serious policy, but the actual policies that he listed are extremely troubling. I think it’s comforting for simple-minded people to think that restricting the natural right to keep and bear arms would solve all of our problems, that destroying the Constitution would solve our problems.”

She continued, “That is not true, and we have a Natural Right of self-defense to guard against tyranny in the Second Amendment. This is something that makes us American. And Joe Biden showed that he does not respect the Constitution. He does not support this Natural Right. That really is an impeachable offense to talk this way against something so foundational to the country.”

Hemingway added, “But it was also just really divisive and unhelpful for him. And I think, you know, he helped people see what really is at play here. Very little of what he is talking about would actually prevent some of these horrible mass shootings. He kind of gave away the game when earlier this weekend, he talked about getting rid of, making it illegal to have handguns. This is a really extreme agenda. And he is misguided if he thinks this is going to be a political winner for him. I know they are desperate. But this is not going to sell well in this country.”

