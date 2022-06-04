Labor Sec’y Walsh: ‘Don’t Know if We Necessarily Need’ Job Market to Cool to Lower Inflation

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that he’s not sure that we necessarily need the job market to cool down in order for inflation to come down and that “we have to continue to tackle the inflation issues. But we’ve also got to continue to push to get people into good-paying jobs as we move forward here as an economy.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow asked, “It’s a fact, is it not, that we actually need this job market to cool off to bring down inflation?”

Walsh responded, “I don’t know if we necessarily need it to cool off. I think that we have — I think that a lot of people have different opinions. Economists are — have different philosophies on what we need to do here, and I think what we need to do, quite honestly, is if we — my job is to continue to try and create better pathways into good-paying jobs for people in America. At the end of the day, people want to enter into the middle class. We have to — I’m not saying we ignore the inflation, we have to continue to tackle the inflation issues. But we’ve also got to continue to push to get people into good-paying jobs as we move forward here as an economy.”

