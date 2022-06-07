Woodward: Trump, Others ‘Conspired in a Criminal Way to Overturn’ 2020 Election

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believed former President Donald Trump and others “conspired in a criminal way to overturn” the 2020 election and prevent President Joe Biden from taking power.

Woodward said, “I think people are going to watch. They realize the stakes are our democracy and what happened. I’m am convinced, having spent part of my life on Donald Trump, that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately.”

He continued, “And if you get into the legal technicalities here, it sounds kind of boring, but Section 371 of the criminal code makes it very clear if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime. We have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day. It continues. It is perfectly clear, as they used to say in the Nixon case.”

Woodward added, “What Trump did, he saw the soft spot in the electoral system and the law and the Constitution, which says on January 6, at 1:00 the vice president, president of the Senate, in this case, it’s Pence, will count the votes from the states. It’s the only event. There was no law. There’s nothing else done than that. So that becomes the process of saying, yes, this is the next president.”

