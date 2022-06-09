Dem Sen. Peters: Foreign Terrorism ‘Not Where the Significant Threat Lies — Domestic Terrorism ‘Number One’ Threat

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) weighed in on the planned assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Peters advised that foreign terrorism was no longer “where the significant threat lies.” He instead said that the threat “lies from domestic attacks.”

“We have seen an increase in these attacks and activities from domestic terrorism,” Peters lamented. “In fact, if you talk to the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security, they will all say that the number one terrorist threat in this country now is domestic terrorism. Certainly, we have to continue to keep our eye on foreign terrorism, but that’s not where the significant threat lies. It lies from domestic attacks, particularly anti-government attacks.”

“If you look at threats against folks elected in office or serving in public capacity, we’re seeing these threats that go down to the school board level, city council level,” he added. “So, there’s an unprecedented number of threats against those of us who serve in Congress. And certainly, this all has to be condemned. We have to make sure that folks who engage in any of these activities are held accountable and are punished to the full extent of the law. But we also need to be working in a very proactive way, similar to what we did when dealing with foreign terrorism with our intelligence services and making sure that the Department of Homeland Security is attempting to track groups in particular that espouse dangerous ideologies.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent