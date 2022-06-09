GOP Sen. Marshall Warns of Biden’s Open Borders — Illegal Migrants ‘Coming to Your Cities’

In a Thursday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) issued a warning to Americans all across the country as a migrant caravan approaches the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marshall advised viewers that illegal migrants were “coming to your cities” because President Joe Biden had made every state a “border state.” He called the border crisis a “crying shame.”

“Well, Maria, this is sad,” Marshall emphasized. “And this is because Joe Biden has turned on the magnet; he’s turned on a bright light saying, ‘Come, everybody.’ When he said we were ending Title 42, what the cartel told everyone in the world was come, and we’ll get you across the border. This is a crying shame. People are dying as they’re trying to cross the border, as they’re going across the fields of Texas, as well. But this is part of Biden’s open border plan.”

“They are coming to your cities right now,” he added. “That’s why every state is a border state.”

Marshall highlighted how the cartels had members operating all over the country.

“[E]very state is a border state now,” he continued. “The human trafficking is exploding. Joe Biden’s policies have made the cartel rich.”

