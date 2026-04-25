The suspect at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner reportedly charged a magnetometer and took a shot at a Secret Service agent, according to reports.

Speaking to Fox News, Sean Hannity detailed what they know about the reports of shots fired and subsequent evacuation of President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials at the Saturday night dinner. Noting that he spoke with top White House officials, Hannity said that the shooter “charged the magnetometer closest to the front door [and] took a shot at a uniformed division service agent.”

“The shooter took a shot at a secret service member just at the ballroom, which … how did he get it to that point? Their agent returned fire. Nobody knows for sure at this moment whether he’s alive or dead, and then it’s created chaos in the room,” Hannity reported, noting there were “multiple shots at the closest magnetometer, closest to the front door.”

“We do know the President was escorted to safety. Everybody in the room, I’m told, is safe and secure. And now the question is, I’m sure that the Secret Service is not going to want him to return to that room, but every indication is the President wants to go back,” he added.

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RELATED –Trump Rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Reported Shooting

While initial reports indicated that Trump wanted the show to go on, the commander-in-chief said on Truth Social that law enforcement has requested him to “leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.”

“I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition,” he said. “We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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