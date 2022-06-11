Fmr AG Barr: ‘I Haven’t Seen Anything that Makes Me Think the President Committed a Crime’

Saturday, former Attorney General William Barr appeared on FNC’s “Cavuto Live” to react to last week’s primetime hearings of the House January 6 Committee.

Barr told host Neil Cavuto that while the committee’s objective is to charge former President Donald Trump criminally, he said he had not seen anything that made him believe Trump had committed a crime.

“Well, I haven’t seen anything that makes me think the president committed a crime,” he said. “What’s come out so far has generally been known before. There were a few things that were new. But I do think there are legitimate areas of inquiry, but I also agree with the congresswoman — that this isn’t set up as an optimal mechanism for getting at the truth, and there is, obviously, a big political overlay.”

“But, you know, I think it’s legitimate to explore whether or not there was a plan to use violence to stop the vote,” Barr continued. “And if there was a plan, was the President involved. I haven’t seen anything up to now that makes me think he was. And I personally doubt it. But I think that those are legitimate questions. And the other question is more of a political nature which is, you know, did the president stand the by for hours while the Capitol was under attack and did nothing and made the comments that were attributed to him about the vice president. I think that’s a legitimate area of inquiry.”

