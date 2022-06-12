Ilhan Omar on Fox News Role in Capitol Riot: ‘I Would Consider Them Accomplices’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “Ayman,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) weighed in on the House Select Committee’s probe into January 6 revealing text messages between Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity and Trump administration officials the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Omar declared that Fox News hosts were “accomplices” in the riot. She argued the network incited the riot and pushed “the big lie.”

“We are learning and have known for a long time that Fox News and its hosts have played a role in this,” Omar explained. “I would consider them accomplices to what took place, inciting that riot, calling that mob to descend on Washington, the insurrection that ended up taking place on January 6, the big lie of the stolen election, the working with supremacists to undermine our democracy and interrupt the process of peacefully transitioning the presidency. They were in on it.”

She added, “And if you really think about one of the other big revelations that came out was that Republican members of Congress, like Scott Perry and others, asked for a pardon. They were lobbying the president for a pardon after the January 6 attack. That, to me, is a confession of guilt. Why would you be seeking a pardon if you did not think you committed a crime against our country?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent