Maxine Waters: House Will ‘Quickly’ Pass Senate’s Bipartisan Deal on Guns

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that the House of Representatives would “quickly” pass “whatever” is in the Senate’s just announced bipartisan gun safety proposal.

Waters said, “Well, I’m absolutely pleased with the leadership that the president has provided that has gotten us to this point. And he recognizes that this is not everything that we would like to have, but it is a compromise. I know a lot of comprises have been made to get to this point. We have we have a crisis in this a crisis in this country, and this is a first step, for many, many years, for us to get together in a bipartisan way and move forward to do something about the carnage that is taking place in this country.”

She added, “I’m pleased with the president’s statement. I’m pleased with the effort that has been put forth by all of the negotiators. Again, let me just make it clear, it is not everything we would want. It is not everything the president would want. As Nancy Pelosi has said, we are going to sign off on whatever comes out of the Senate. We are going to try quickly to get it to the president’s desk.”

