Hunter Biden Ex-Wife Buhle: Hunter ‘Was Struggling Under a Massive Drug Addiction’

In a sit-down interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle discussed her 24-year marriage with President Joe Biden’s son.

Buhle penned a memoir about her marriage, titled “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing.” She said the younger Biden “was struggling under a massive drug addiction.”

ABC’s Amy Robach pointed to photos found on Hunter Biden’s laptop showing him looking “disheveled” and asked if they represented the husband she knew.

“No, not at all,” Buhle replied.

She added, “He was struggling under a massive drug addiction, and that’s heartbreaking and painful, and that wasn’t who I was married to.”

Buhle also touched on how she “ceded all financial control” to her former husband.

“It’s embarrassing to say that I ceded all financial control to my husband,” she lamented, adding, “I liked the nice things, and I didn’t want to think about the cost at which they were coming.”

Robach asked Buhle if she were to testify against Hunter Biden, who was under investigation for tax fraud, money laundering and violation of lobbying laws if she would have anything to say.

“No,” Buhle replied. “I have buried my head in the sand. I really hope that’s a lesson that women hear — understand your finances, take responsibility for them.”

