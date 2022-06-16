FBN’s MacDonald: Biden’s Still Fighting in Court to Keep Ban on Oil and Gas Leases

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” host Elizabeth MacDonald pointed out that the Biden administration is fighting for federal courts to uphold President Joe Biden’s ban on oil and gas leasing offshore and on public land even as the President claims the oil industry has a duty to increase production.

MacDonald said, “[A] White House is attacking an industry. The Biden White House just asked a Louisiana federal judge, Congressman, to uphold the president’s ban on new federal oil and gas leasing and they want to now limit fuel exports. We’ve never seen a government attacking a U.S. industry like this.”

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) responded, “Well, the Democrats in Congress are joining Joe Biden. They want to attack every big profitable company in America. What they don’t realize, in addition to how badly we need cheap oil in America, is the fact that the energy industry provides good-paying jobs, many union jobs. So, they’re attacking their own people who they claim they represent in working-class America. So, it makes no sense. It’s bad policy. They’re punishing working Americans by forcing them to pay more at the pumps, and they’re punishing the people in the energy industry who work and have good jobs and are able to afford nice things for their family because they work hard in a good industry like the energy industry.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett