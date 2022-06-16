Laurence Tribe: Merrick Garland Will Criminally Charge Donald Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said that his former student Attorney General Merrick Garland would criminally charge former President Donald Trump.

Burnett asked, “From everything you have seen so far, including the hearing today that focused so much on Trump causing violence against Pence, do you believe the committee has proven that Trump himself knowingly committed crimes?”

Tribe said, “Without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt, and the crimes are obvious.”

Burnett said, “Do you believe, Professor Tribe, that Attorney General Merrick Garland will bring charges against Trump?”

Tribe said, “I do believe, though he’s doing it meticulously and not as quickly as some would like, that Merrick Garland will approve criminal charges against this president.”

He added, “I think he knows deep in his heart and as a lawyer that the rule of law will not survive. That as Judge Michael Luttig said today, we are still in a situation where the former president is a clear and present danger to the survival of the republic. Not to indict for what he has done is to invite him to try it again if they don’t manage to get a win in the electoral college in 2024, and then it will all be over.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN