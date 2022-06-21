FNC’s Faulkner: Colbert Staffers Allegedly Tresspassing Capitol ‘Not Nefarious’ Like January 6 but ‘Certainly Troubling’

Harris Faulkner, the host of Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus, pushed back against the notion that the group of staffers from CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” getting arrested for allegedly trespassing in the Capitol was akin to the January 6 Capitol rioters.

During a Tuesday interview with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Faulkner questioned how Colbert’s team was able to enter the Capitol in the wake of the riot at the Capitol. She emphasized that their entry was “not nefarious” but “certainly troubling.”

“How did they get in there? How does this continue to happen?” Faulkner asked Biggs. “If Democrats really are serious about getting to the bottom of what happened January 6, not that this compares to that at all, but this would be like a bunch of strangers just gaining access to something that should be, I mean, really clamped down on.”

Biggs said the staffers were let in by “elitist” members of Congress who felt like they did not “have to follow the rules.”

“The question needs to come, ‘Why weren’t there more resources on January 6? How does something like this happen?’ Not nefarious by Colbert’s team but certainly troubling for all the reasons that you just mentioned,” Faulkner replied. “And they are not strangers. They are media-friendly for the people who are letting them in.”

