Dem Sen. Murphy: Senate Gun Bill Getting GOP Support Paves ‘the Way for Even More’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that Republican senators supporting the Senate gun legislation over opposition from the NRA “sort of paves the way for even more progress in the future, now that we have broken this logjam.” And “That’s maybe the legacy of the bill in the long run.”

Murphy stated, “[F]or 30 years in Washington, the NRA got everything they wanted, and if the NRA opposed a bill, it was essentially dead letter. That’s not the case any longer and that is because, over time, citizens have organized, and especially in the wake of Uvalde, when senators went home, they heard loud and clear from their constituents that this time, doing nothing could not be an option. The fear and the anxiety was just palpable in this country. So, yes, the NRA is opposed to this bill and there are going to be somewhere between 15 and 20 Republican senators that are going to vote for it, which I think sort of paves the way for even more progress in the future, now that we have broken this logjam. That’s maybe the legacy of the bill in the long run.”

