Raskin: I’m So Much in Trump’s Head I Can See His ‘Real Blood Thirst for Power’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that after investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions around the 2020 presidential election, he has “entered so much in Donald Trump’s head” that he can see the former president’s next moves because of Trump’s “real blood thirst for power.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “It is still surprising to me how the scope and systematic nature of the various attempts, just the thing that you guys showed about the calls to the state legislators, the calls every day, the voice mails, it was not grasping at straws, you know? It wasn’t a temper tantrum. Did you understand how systematic, how broad, how, you know, targeted this entire effort was before entering into this investigation?”

Raskin said, “Well, I had an inkling of it because he did leave no stone unturned. And within the creaky, antiquated Electoral College system, there are a lot of nooks and crannies, and opportunities for a bad faith actor like Donald Trump to plant a lot of booby traps. That’s precisely what he did. I had thought about trying to identify the various decision points and junctures within the Electoral College, and sure enough, he was in all of them trying to have his way and to usurp the will of the people and substitute his own political will.”

He added, “It is sort of shocking when you step back and look at it. I guess the sad thing for me is that I’ve entered so much in Donald Trump’s head that I can see exactly where he’s going to go in the next move. I mean, he has a real blood thirst for power.”

