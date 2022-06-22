Whoopi Goldberg: Not Criminally Pursuing Trump Would Put America in ‘Deep Doo-Doo’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wensdeady on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump were not criminally prosecuted, America would be in “deep doo-doo.”

Discussing the House Select Committee investigating January 6, Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They have, I think, over 100,000 documents already. They’ve interviewed thousands of people. But the other thing I think that we have to remember is Merrick Garland is very much not an attorney general but a judge. He should have been a justice on the Supreme Court bench, and he doesn’t want this to look like a political prosecution. This is a bipartisan committee. They have been meticulous, and they can criminally refer this to the Justice Department, and they’ve tied it up with a bow, and he can proceed with the prosecution that does not look like a political prosecution.”

Goldberg said, “It’s irrefutable because it’s in his own words. He’s on the phone. He’s staying stuff. It’s right there.”

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger said, “Nixon was pardoned for similar things.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “There is a big difference between then and now. Nixon did not have the MAGA mobs threatening people. He didn’t have that.”

Granger said, “The notion was it was bad for the country. So I just don’t want to make a decision that would be bad for the country.”

Goldberg said, “Not pursuing this would be bad for the country because what would happen is it would leave us in a position, and we’re facing it now. We have people coming into power saying, well, I don’t know if I’m going to okay this election. So we’re going to be surfing for a while. If this doesn’t happen, we’re in deep doo-doo.”

