Klobuchar: We Have to ‘Fight to November’ to Restore Abortion Rights

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade means Americans have to “fight to November” to vote for Democrats who will pass a national law granting access to abortion.

Klobuchar said, “Basically, the Supreme Court, with the support of Republican senators who put these justices on there, have clearly said that they believe a woman shouldn’t have this right to make her own decisions. They believe I guess, it should be the government and politicians. Guess what? As you are seeing today by the outpouring of opposition to this decision, as we know from the public opinion polls, 80% of the public with us here, they don’t want to take away that right. They don’t want the women of today to have less rights than their mothers and grandmothers. They, despite what Justice Alito thinks, do not want to go back not just to the 1950s but to the 1850s, which is exactly what this decision does.”

She added, “The filibuster, which I don’t support, I would get rid of it. It’s a 60-vote threshold. We have senators out there that are out and out talking about putting in legislation on the Republican side to ban abortion. To me, the answer is simple. It’s November. It’s the ballot box. That’s what it is. The women of the country and the men that support them, it’s not just Democrats, moderate Republicans, Independents understand, this is a step too far. Enough is enough. You cannot get rid of a right that’s been there for 50 years with the argument that the word abortion was never in the Constitution. The word woman isn’t in the Constitution. She isn’t in the Constitution. The air force isn’t in the Constitution. They are literally taking us backward. The answer to me is to fight to November and to elect candidates that are going to uphold the woman’s right to trust that she can make the decision for herself with her doctor, with her family. They don’t want Ted Cruz making those decisions.”

