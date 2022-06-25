Andrew Sullivan: Biden Isn’t ‘Anywhere Near the Center’ on Abortion or Any Issue

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” writer Andrew Sullivan stated that “We need someone who can find a center. It turns out, Biden doesn’t seem to be that person.” And there’s “nothing I can see, right now, even on abortion, where he is anywhere near the center of where public opinion is.”

Sullivan said, “This case that forced this decision, Dobbs, was a case that said that abortion should be legal for 15 weeks. Do you know what the legal limit in Germany is? 12 weeks.” And they reached a consensus because they decided to “haggle it out and come to a compromise with some restrictions and some freedoms.”

He further stated that the ruling “is actually a great opportunity for liberals, for pro-choicers. The country is not in favor of banning all abortion. Only 13% want that. So, go out there, persuade people, and what this ruling does is call the religious right’s bluff. They’ve always been able to say, this is terrible, it must be banned, they’ve never had to face the consequences of such a ban, and now they will. Make the argument, build the coalitions, win the elections in the states, and get pro-choice policies back.”

He added, “The right has gone off the deep end. The left has gone off the deep end. We need someone who can find a center. It turns out, Biden doesn’t seem to be that person.”

Sullivan further stated, “This is a person who’s just automatically abolished biological sex in Title IX regulations. This is a guy who wanted to spend even more money than we spent last year, where we now have inflation somewhere like 8 or 9%. There is not a single issue — … a million illegal immigrants come in in the last year under Biden. This is not a moderate presidency. I wish it were. I voted for him. But he’s a captive of his left the way that some of these Republicans are captive of their right.”

He later added, “There is nothing I can see, right now, even on abortion, where he is anywhere near the center of where public opinion is.”

