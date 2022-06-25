Franklin Graham: ‘I’m Just So Thankful’ for Trump and Pence Nominating Conservative Justices

During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Record” on Friday, Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham praised former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence for their work in nominating conservatives to the Supreme Court.

He credit those justices in part for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand legal in the United States.

“Greta, I felt that one day it would happen because it’s the right thing,” he said. “I’m just so thankful for President Trump and Vice President Pence, former Vice President Pence, for the nomination of conservative justices to the Supreme Court. It’s the right decision. When you think of 60 million, over 60 million lives have been terminated since Roe versus Wade — this is a genocide against the unborn.”

“Today, abortion is not illegal in the United States,” Franklin Graham continued. “Of course, it’s going back to the states to decide what abortion rights should be in that state. So, it should be at the state level. I wish it was wiped out completely, but it’s not. There’s going to be many states that permit abortion, but I believe this is a step in the right direction.”

