Woodward: Hutchinson’s Testimony Showed ‘Dangerous’ Trump ‘Incited’ Capitol Violence

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward said on CNN’s coverage of today’s hearing by the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 that the testimony from Mark Meadows’ former aide Cassidy Hutchinson proved Donald Trump was a dangerous president who incited the Capitol riot.

Woodward said, “I called my second book on Trump Rage because he told me that he brings out rage in people. This is the first concrete series of examples of him resorting to rage and violence himself. And it’s Gina Haspel, the CIA director he appointed early on said when he fired the defense secretary said, he is having a tantrum like a 6-year-old. That’s exactly what this is. Gina Haspel is somebody who’s qualified to assess the stability, the core of who someone is, and for her to reach that conclusion, and now we have evidence. We also, I’m sure that this committee has talked to those secret service agents, wouldn’t put this testimony on without having back up on it. So the populous, the voters in America have to address the question, and Republicans have to address the moral question, is this the man we want for president?”

He added, “The idea of a president in his vehicle wanting to go to the violence not away from the violence, to the Capitol, knowing that the crowd was armed, knowing what was going on which he incited and clearly wanted from his own statement, to grab the steering wheel. I mean, a dangerous, dangerous act, and then whatever, to grab the secret service agent, this is beyond.”

