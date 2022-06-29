Gaetz: ‘Our Gov’t Is Embracing’ Policies of Exclusion, State-Sponsored Racism

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted to a Department of Labor webinar video of transactivists speaking about “how to provide safe and nurturing spaces for trans employees.”

“What we are dealing with is really reclaiming all those identities that have always existed, right, but because of colonization and those cis white men not understanding and being confused about what they saw, like, well, you’re either male or female, that’s it,” the video narrator proclaims.

Gaetz criticized the Labor Department video, declaring it “state-sponsored racism.”

“What’s bizarre is that in the name of inclusion, our government is embracing the policies of exclusion,” he continued. “And it is really state-sponsored racism for your money to be used by the Department of Labor to try to say that all of society’s flaws are the fault of white men. So I believe we have to expose these things when they happen.”

“I believe when we retake the House, we have to actually use the power of the purse to stop this,” Gaetz continued. “And then when we retake the White House, we have to reorient these agencies where they actually work for people’s freedoms. If the Department of Labor is going to be focused on pronouns instead of the freedom of people to actually work in our country, why even have a Department of Labor?”

