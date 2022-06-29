GOP Rep. Comer: Joe Biden ‘Compromised’ as a Result of Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to the voicemail President Joe Biden left his son Hunter in 2018 about his overseas business dealings.

Comer called Hunter Biden a “national security risk.” He added that President Biden had “knowledge” of his son’s overseas business dealings and was “compromised” as a result.

“There’s going to continue to be information leak out about Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter and his brother — and we can’t forget about his brother. A lot of the focus is always on Hunter Biden, but Joe Biden’s brother has been involved in nearly as many shady business dealings where he’s tried to peddle influence as Hunter,” Comer emphasized. “So, the Biden family has issues. And I have got some bad news for the mainstream media and Democratic leaders in Washington: Joe Biden did have knowledge of Hunter’s shady business dealings. He was involved. There was always an attempt by Hunter Biden when he would peddle his services to our adversaries in foreign countries that he had access to the federal government at the highest levels.”

He continued, “So, this is going to come out. If it doesn’t come out because of anything that Merrick Garland or the Department of Justice does, I can assure the American people that there’s going to be a hearing early on in the new Republican majority that’s going to bring a lot of these concerns to light, and it’s very serious concerns. And the American people are going to see why the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are spending so much time investigating Hunter Biden because he is a national security risk, and he has created a situation where the president is compromised in certain areas.”

