W.H. Climate Adviser McCarthy: Don’t Think SCOTUS Ruling Will Make Climate Problem Worse

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said she doesn’t think the Supreme Court’s ruling on the EPA’s statutory authority to regulate emissions from power plants will make the climate issue worse because it merely “took away one small authority we had, and it sent some signals about what the Supreme Court might do in the future.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, this is a major defeat for the Biden administration’s attempts to slash emissions at this moment when scientists are sounding the alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming and we’re seeing real-time effects in climate crises all over the world, how bad is this problem, and will this decision decidedly make it worse?”

McCarthy responded, “No, I don’t think it will. It took away one small authority we had, and it sent some signals about what the Supreme Court might do in the future. But right now, we have full authority to get and move forward and achieve the president’s goals. Look, the private sector isn’t sitting around, twiddling its thumbs, worried about one provision in the Clean Air Act. It’s worried about moving forward to capture the clean energy market of today. In offshore wind, we see over $2 billion being invested since this president came on board. In the transportation sector, when it comes to EVs, they’re winning. We see over $160 billion of private sector investments. In solar, we see over $6 billion put on the table when the president acted boldly to make sure that we could move forward with domestic production.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett