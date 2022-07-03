Mike Lee: Democrats ‘Hate the Democratic Process Itself’

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) on Sunday reacted to the push from Democrats to end the Senate filibuster and pack the Supreme Court in response to the court’s recent rulings.

Lee suggested in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Democrats “hate the democratic process itself,” which is why they want to expand the court.

“[T]his begs the question — why do they hate democracy? Why do they hate allowing people to elect their own representatives to make laws? That’s really what we’re dealing with here,” Lee explained. “All they’re saying is Congress has the power if it wants to do things like this to authorize them. Congress hasn’t done that. Congress must do that if it wants the government to act in this way. Well, what is so offensive to them about the idea of having laws enacted by lawmakers who are elected by the people? It’s as though they hate the democratic process itself.”

“The Constitution doesn’t work unless you have an independent federal judiciary, and the Supreme Court is pinnacle to that,” he added. “That’s why they want to get rid of it. That’s why they want to expand it. They want to expand it so they can make it a political organ, and … that would be disastrous.”

