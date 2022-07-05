NJ Gov. Murphy: War Declared by ‘Right-Wing Supreme Court’ Against American Women

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) weighed in on women all across the United States refusing to celebrate Independence Day over the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Murphy said he didn’t “blame” the women and asserted that “war has been declared by a right-wing Supreme Court bloc against American women.”

“I mean, who could blame them? God bless America. We still are, let’s not forget, the greatest nation on Earth, but war has been declared by a right-wing Supreme Court bloc against American women,” Murphy declared. “And, by the way, they have likewise allowed us to overnight become a lot less safe due to concealed carry gun laws, and look at the tragedy that happened yesterday in Highland Park. So, we are a great nation, but we are in challenging, troubled times right now. And women, especially, are paying a huge price.”

“[O]n Friday, I signed a couple of laws that will protect women, will protect anyone associated with reproductive or abortion procedures who may come into New Jersey from out of state. And access … continues to be an issue. You asked the rhetorical question, ‘What good is a right if you don’t have access to it?’ And I’m still confident that we’ll get to the place that folks that don’t have insurance, that ultimately will not have to pay co-pays or deductibles, will have the same reproductive freedoms as other women.”

