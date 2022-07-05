Schiff: ‘Hats Off’ to Georgia DA for Pursuing Trump ‘Very Aggressively’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that his hat is off to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis because she is investigating former President Donald Trump’s action after the 2020 election “very aggressively.”

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Now you already had your Georgia hearing. It feels like a month ago. It was a matter of a couple of weeks ago. The Georgia hearing with Brad Raffensperger, who we know is a witness in the grand jury in Georgia. Today, we get a flood of subpoenas for that grand jury, including for United States Senator Lindsey Graham. What did you see in that? Did you see a pattern in those subpoenas that went out today?”

Schiff said, “Yes, the Fulton County district attorney, hats off to her, it’s pursuing this very aggressively, the fake elector plot, the attempt to interfere with the secretary of state’s office, with the secretary of state in particular. The calls, the urging, the false claims of fraud, the false presentation about that video that took place at the State Farm Arena suggesting a corruption that wasn’t there. I have to think that it was very telling for the district attorney’s office in Fulton County to watch our hearing and see the Attorney General Bill Barr, deputy attorney general, and others talk about how they investigated this. How it was complete nonsense, and they told the president this. And so that demonstrates the president and his campaign’s knowledge that what they were pushing in Georgia was just plain false and fraudulent. So I think that provided some important evidence to the district attorney’s office. ”

