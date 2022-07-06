Blackburn: Biden Admin. Cares More about AZ Election Law than Border Being Most Dangerous Migrant Land Route on Earth

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the Biden administration suing Arizona over its proof of citizenship requirements for voting by stating that the Biden administration is too busy suing states for ensuring election integrity to help secure the border.

Blackburn stated, “[N]ow the Biden DOJ is so busy suing states like Arizona for doing their constitutional duty and passing something that the people of the state want, but the Biden DOJ is too busy to go after drug traffickers and human traffickers and go work on helping DHS secure that southern border. I mean, you just can’t even make this kind of stuff up. We have the biggest humanitarian crisis ever taking place at our southern border. It has been declared the most dangerous migrant land route on the face of the earth. It’s worse than Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, North Korea when you look at dangerous migrant land routes. But no, this administration wants to go after Arizona, where the people of that state have said, we want to make it easy to vote, we want to make it hard to cheat. We think it’s the right thing to do to have people prove who they are in order to cast a ballot in our state.”

