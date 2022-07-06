President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the state of Arizona for its law requiring residents to prove their United States citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections.

In March, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill into law that requires residents to prove that they are American citizens to vote in presidential elections. The law also requires new voters to provide proof of their address.

On Tuesday, Biden’s DOJ announced its lawsuit against Arizona, claiming that the law violates the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA):

In this action, the United States challenges certain provisions of HB 2492 on the basis that they violate Section 6 of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. [Emphasis added] One of HB 2492’s provisions violates the NVRA as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, Inc. In that case, the Court rejected an earlier attempt by Arizona to impose a documentary proof of citizenship requirement on applicants who register to vote using the mail voter registration form prescribed by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. [Emphasis added] HB 2492 contravenes settled law insofar as it requires Arizona registrants using the Federal Form to also submit burdensome documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to local election officials if those officials cannot otherwise confirm the applicant’s citizenship status. [Emphasis added]

The Biden administration is asking the district court to prevent Arizona’s election officials from implementing the proof of citizenship law.

The case is United States v. Arizona, No. 2:22-cv-01124-SRB in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.