Durbin: McConnell Wants to Focus on Inflation, Afghanistan, and Some ‘Other, Discreet Issues’ over Abortion and Guns

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) argued that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doesn’t want to talk about gun control or abortion, “He wants to focus on whether Joe Biden pulled out of Afghanistan too soon, whether inflation can be dealt with successfully by Republicans as opposed to Democrats,” and “other, discreet issues.”

Durbin stated, “I understand completely what Mitch McConnell’s saying, and he’s brutally honest about that. He does not want to talk about the overturning of Roe v. Wade in November. He does not want to talk about lessening the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to protect our clean water and clean air. He does not want to talk about the horrific killings and these mass shootings that are killing innocent people in every corner of America with these horrendous military weapons. He wants to focus on whether Joe Biden pulled out of Afghanistan too soon, whether inflation can be dealt with successfully by Republicans as opposed to Democrats, and a couple other, discreet issues. Anytime you change the subject from his agenda, he wants to end the conversation.”

He continued, “So, it’s up to us, those of us who believe that these issues are critical, and the Supreme Court has brought them forward, we cannot ignore them, to make sure that Americans know, if you don’t like the way things happened in Highland Park yesterday, if you don’t like the Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, if you happen to believe that we should aggressively make sure that we lessen pollution in this country, and reduce the prospects of global warming, then for [goodness’ sake], you need to vote.”

