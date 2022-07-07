Dem Rep. Chu: Hold Accountable Senators who Say They’re Pro-Choice But Voted Against ‘Pro-Abortion’ Legislation

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) stated that Republicans in the Senate who say they’re pro-choice should be held accountable for not supporting the “pro-abortion” Women’s Health Protection Act.

Chu stated, “Well, we actually passed it out of the House on a vote of 218-211 and it was the most supported pro-abortion bill passed in the history of Congress. So, I believe that those votes will hold. And I do have to say that we must note that the Senate vote was close. It was 49-51, and we should really hold accountable those two senators that are Republican that say that they are pro-choice. They could have cast their vote for it, and we need to hold them accountable.”

