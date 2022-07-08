FBN’s Bartiromo: Biden’s Promoting Electric Cars Produced in China While He Sells SPR Oil to China

During an interview with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) aired on Friday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” host Maria Bartiromo said that the Biden administration, in addition to allowing the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, has pushed electric cars, a good whose top producer is based in China, while also eliminating the Department of Justice’s China Initiative and floating lifting tariffs on China.

Bartiromo stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “I know growing up in America is going to be much different than growing up in an environment where Communist China is the number one superpower. And here we have Joe Biden selling — sending our oil from the strategic reserves partly to China. You have them pushing electric vehicles, but never mentioning Tesla, even though it’s — was the number one electric producer. Now, the number one producer is actually Hong Kong-based. And of course, now we have these threats and the Biden administration wants to remove tariffs just a few months after they eliminated the China Initiative. There are questions as to why the administration is not doing more to crack down on China, and critics are pointing to Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Chinese companies.”

