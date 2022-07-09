Brooks: ‘This Is Going to Be an Economics Election’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that the 2022 midterm elections will be decided based on economic issues unless there is some dramatic change in the economy and that voters tend to be more in the middle on abortion.

Brooks said, “I’m a little dubious. Look, I think this is going to be an economics election, unless, suddenly, inflation goes down, and the jobs stay. But — then we can go to the social issues, but I’m a little skeptical.”

Earlier, Brooks stated that based on conversations he’s had, there’s a potential for agreement around “the way France does it, the way Germany does it, a little more conservative, the way Sweden does it, a little looser. They — it would just — it’s like a consensus of where the American people would be.” Where there are stricter abortion laws, but more social services, “But we can’t actually get there because no politician could be in the middle on this issue, because their activists on either side would really go after them. And so, it’s just yet another issue where there’s a potential middle ground, but, because of the way our politics is structured, we can’t get to it.”

