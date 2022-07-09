Wray: There’s Been ‘Uptick in Attacks, Threats’ Against Those ‘More on the Pro-Life Side Than We Had Before’

During portions of an interview with the Fox News Channel on Friday, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged that there have been increases in attacks and threats “against establishments that are more on the pro-life side” than there have been before and said that there have been “a number of attacks” on faith-based groups and pregnancy resource centers. Wray also said that there is “a right way, under our First Amendment, to express yourself, and violence and destruction of property is not it.”

Wray said, “Certainly, we have seen an uptick in attacks, threats of different sorts against establishments that are more on the pro-life side than we had before.”

Wray also stated, “There’s a right way, under our First Amendment, to express yourself, and violence and destruction of property is not it. And that’s what the rule of law is all about. And we have seen a number of attacks against faith-based organizations, pregnancy resource centers.” And warned that “Everybody in this country needs to take a deep breath and remember what the First Amendment protects and express themselves in that way, and if you engage in federal crimes, the FBI’s going to investigate.”

