Larry Hogan: ‘Not Sure’ America Can Handle Trump Being Prosecuted

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was “not sure” the United States can handle former President Donald Trump being criminally charged for his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Host Chuck Todd said, “Based on what you gleaned from the January 6 committee and what you’ve taken away, do you think he should be charged with a crime?”

Hogan said, “I think that is for the Justice Department to decide because I think one thing the American people do want is to take the politics out of it and get to the facts of what happened. I think the committee has done us a service and bringing a lot of people forward that are finally talking, and we have a lot more information than we did but something the Justice Department has to decide.”

Todd asked, “Do you think the country can handle prosecuting a former president?”

Hogan said, “Yeah, I’m not sure they can, but I think no man is above the law, so if that is where the facts lead, that is what has to happen. You know, a lot of people are talking about January 6, but I was actually taking action on January 6. I sent the Maryland state police, you know, riot police and the Maryland National Guard and the first to arrive to defend the leaders of Congress and the vice president.”

