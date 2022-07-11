Mystal: SCOTUS Justices Attempting to ‘Establish Christian Theocracy’

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion and prayer show the conservative majority was “zealots” attempting to turn the United States into a “Christian theocracy.”

Mystal said, “The zealots are already on the Supreme Court. The call is coming from inside the house. If you go back to the Dobbs decision, people need to understand that the premise that life begins at conception is an overtly religious belief, a Christian fundamentalist belief. It’s not shared by many people of the Jewish faith. It is not shared by many people of the Islamic, or the Hindu faith or the Buddhist faith, or any of these other faiths that make up our country. We have been trying dong the new world the way Lauren Boebert suggests. You know where it got us? To the witch trials. You know what happened? People died. With this court, we are not far away from that again.”

He continued, “It’s not just Dobbs. It is a slew of cases that they issued last term that pokes holes in the separation of church and state and allows for the government to establish Christian theocracy over all else.”

Mystal added, “The colonizers came with the rod and the Bible and used both as they were going around the world subjugating people. This is nothing new in terms of their sectarian ideology. The problem that you have is that when you set these Christian theocrats upon the court to do one thing, that one thing was to eat Roe v. Wade. It’s like an invasive species. Once you set them loose, they don’t stop feeding just because they got the one thing they were set to do. What we’re going to see next term is this court continue to feed on vulnerable people on minorities on non-Christians.”

He concluded, “It’s only a kind of white Christian tradition that they are again trying to impose on the rest of us against our will.”

