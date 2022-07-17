Dem Rep. Lofgren: January 6 Probe Expects to Get ‘Pertinent Texts’ from the Secret Service

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot is expecting to get “pertinent texts” from the Secret Service.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Late Friday, your committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages that you believed were erased. The Secret Service said that was part of a planned system migration, and none of the messages were pertinent to the investigation. Do you believe that’s true?”

Lofgren said, “Well, you can imagine how shocked we were to get the letter from the inspector general saying that he had been trying to get this information and that they had, in fact, been deleted after he asked for them. We did get a briefing from the inspector of Homeland Security. Then there was a statement made by the spokesperson for the department saying it wasn’t true, it wasn’t fair, and that they, in fact, had pertinent texts. So we said, fine if you have them, we need them. We expect to get them by this Tuesday, so we’ll see.”

Raddatz said, “All the text messages?’

Lofgren said, “We need all the texts from the 5th and 6th of January. I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they reset their iPhones. That’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be, but we need to get this information to get the full picture.”

