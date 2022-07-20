Begala: GOP’s Hunter Biden Fixation Is ‘to No Avail’ — Charges Won’t Hurt Dems

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that if the U.S. Attorney in Delaware prosecutes President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, and it would not hurt Democrats.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Who knows what’s going to happen, right? But assuming that Hunter Biden were charged in August, which is a possibility, with something, could that depress Democratic turnout, you think?”

Begala said, “No. No. I wish the guy well. He struggled with addiction, and, you know, nobody has charged him with anything. But this has been a Republican fixation to no avail. They have got no political gain out of this. I looked up Ron Johnson, the senator from Wisconsin, a couple of months ago, was asked about mass shootings … He said, ‘Before we pass anything new on guns, let’s enforce the law we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden.’ What the heck? So it’s a challenge for Hunter Biden. I wish him well, but it’s not going to be a political issue.”

Panelist Kasie Hunt said, “It seems like, if anything, it probably energizes Democrats because it makes them think it’s political and that Republicans are just going after him for that reason.”

