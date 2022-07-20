FNC’s Perino: AOC Went into Politics Because She Wanted to ‘Play Congress’

Dana Perino told her co-hosts on FNC’s ‘The Five” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into politics to “play Congress” like children play house.

Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “At least 17 members of Congress were arrested at a Supreme Court abortion protest for blocking traffic. Guess who made the big fool of themselves? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar for pretending to be handcuffed while being led away by police. Both were walking with their hands behind their backs. But it turns out, they were just pretending with AOC throwing her fist right up in the air.”

Perino said, “When I was a kid, at the end of school, I would love to play school. She wanted to go to Congress so she could play Congress. Here’s the thing, at Congress, you can pass laws. What were they doing, as Jessica pointed out? What were they doing from the days that the leaked draft of the possible decision of Roe v. Wade to when it was announced? What were they doing in all of those times? The first thing she did yesterday after she made an Instagram video? She sent out a fund-raising e-mail. Because that is what this is all about. They’re making money on your being upset about Roe v. Wade. If you are upset about that what she is doing, they are pretending to protest, they are taking your money, and they are doing nothing with it.”

