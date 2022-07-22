Birx: ‘Vaccines Were Not Going to Protect Against Infection’ — ‘We Overplayed the Vaccines’

Former White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told FNC “Your World” host Neil Cavuto that she was urging the vulnerable amid the current COVID-19 wave to take Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication as a means to protect against the virus.

However, she also acknowledged the vaccines were not as effective as many were led to believe and admitted health officials overplayed it.

“Well, if you’re across the South, and you’re in the middle of this wave, what’s going to save you right now is Paxlovid,” he said. “But once we get through this wave, during that lull, you should get vaccinated and boosted because we do believe it will protect you, particularly if you’re over 70. I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines. And it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will, but let’s be very clear — 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated.”

“So, that’s why I’m saying, even if you’re vaccinated and boosted if you’re unvaccinated, right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid,” Birx continued. “It’s effective. It’s a great antiviral. And, really, that is what’s going to save your lives right now if you’re over 70, which, if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily, with new admissions, particularly in those over 70. And so, if you live in the South — I know people keep talking about the fall. I’m worried about the South. I’m worried about rural America and our tribal nations that just don’t have access to testing and a primary physician like the president does. And I hope, coming out of COVID, we will address these rural counties.”

