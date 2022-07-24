Levin: We’ve Learned ‘Nothing’ from ‘Illegitimate’ January 6 Committee Hearings

On Sunday, Mark Levin, host of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” railed against the January 6 committee’s ongoing investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Levin described the hearings as “illegitimate” and said that nothing had been learned in the eight primetime hearings held by the committee about wrongdoing from former President Donald Trump.

“What did we learn in this hearing? We learned that this hearing is illegitimate,” Levin outlined. “This January 6 hearing was not only illegitimate before because of all of the reasons that I have talked about in the past — lack of opposition, exculpatory evidence, cross-examination, and on and on and on, but because Congress is not supposed to be doing this.”

He added, “What did we learn? Eight hearings, public hearings, and this eighth hearing — we’ve learned nothing. Nothing. Nothing we didn’t already know. Oh, there’s some little things here and there. Oh, you know, what? That is not exactly correct. These hearings have confirmed — ready? That Donald Trump had no direct role whatsoever in the January 6 violence inside the Capitol building. None whatsoever. Now, how do we know that? Because they have not presented any. They’ve had videos. They’ve had texts. They’ve had graphics. They’ve had emails. They’ve had documents. They’ve had witnesses. Do you remember one sentence where Donald Trump directed or ordered, or even encouraged a violent attack? Not innuendo. Not opinion. Not inference. But any actual fact? No, you haven’t found any because there isn’t any.”

