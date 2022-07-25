Dem Rep. Bush on Biden Seeking Second Term: ‘I Don’t Want to Answer That Question’

During an interview with St. Louis NBC affiliate KDSK, freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) took a pass on whether or not President Joe Biden should seek a second term when asked.

When asked, an aide attempted to intervene to stop the question.

“She’s got to go,” the aide said. However, Bush offered a response that did not answer the question.

“I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not,” Bush replied, “yeah, I don’t want to answer that question.”

