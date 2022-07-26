Rogin: We Need to Keep Tariffs and Push Harder Against ‘China’s Economic Aggression’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin stated that if we want to continue to push against China’s economic aggression, “then we’ve got to keep the tariffs and actually do more. We’ve got to do more investigations. We’ve got to keep on them about all of the things they’re doing wrong, the intellectual property theft, the trade subsidies.”

After arguing that [relevant remarks begin around 32:10] “Wall Street and the Chamber of Commerce want to do a favor for the Chinese Communist Party so they can get a favor in return and make money on their short-term balance sheets,” Rogin stated, “And that’s what the tariff debate is really about. It’s not about whether or not we’re going to get inflation down .00003% if that even is true, it’s about are we going to continue to fight China’s economic aggression, which is pointed at us, which is aimed at our prosperity, or not. And if we are, then we’ve got to keep the tariffs and actually do more. We’ve got to do more investigations. We’ve got to keep on them about all of the things they’re doing wrong, the intellectual property theft, the trade subsidies. And we have to realize that Wall Street is playing on the wrong side of the fence. They’re helping the Chinese Communist Party raise our money from us to build the machine to attack us.”

