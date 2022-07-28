Whoopi Goldberg Personally Apologizes to TPUSA for Saying They ‘Embraced’ Neo-Nazis

Host Whoopi Goldberg apologized personally Thursday on ABC’s “The View” for claiming that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) “embraced” neo-Nazis at its Student Action Summit in Tampa, FL over the weekend.

On Monday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Let me make a quick clarification about the neo-Nazis at the Turning Point event. They were outside protestors. My point was more metaphorical. You embraced them at your thing, I felt.”

After that broadcast, ABC News received a cease and desist letter from Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

On Wednesday, co-host Sara Haines said, “So, on Monday, we talked about the fact there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida student action summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA.”

Thursday, Goldberg said, “Welcome back. You know, in Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside. I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad. I’m sorry.”

