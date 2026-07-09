Rosie O’Donnell ‘Horrified’ by Trump Inquiring with FIFA World Cup President About U.S. Player’s Red Card

Rosie O’Donnell says she was “horrified” by President Donald Trump requesting FIFA President Gianni Infantino rescind a red card for U.S. player Folarin Balogun during their round of 16 knockout match against Belgium. “He is able to get away with pretty much everything, and it’s sickening,” the comedian asserted.

“The fact that he called up FIFA and had the penalty revoked for the American team and America was like, ‘Yeah, that’s good! I didn’t think it was a red card anyway!’ Well, you’re not the freakin’ ref!” O’Donnell told Variety.

“You don’t get to decide! Since when does he get to make and change the rules, the goalposts, whatever metaphor you want to use, and everyone just sits by and shrugs their shoulders?” the 64-year-old continued. “There’s so much [corruption] that we don’t even notice it.”

O’Donnell further claimed that she was “horrified” over America’s fans and its team accepting the president’s move.

“The fact that [Balogun] did not say, ‘I will not play this game,’ and the fact that the coach of the American team did not say, ‘This is not how we win,’ and that everyone was just like, ‘Well, whatever!’ I was horrified,” she said.

“I’m horrified that he is able to get away with pretty much everything, and it’s sickening,” O’Donnell added.

The left-wing actress — who fled the United States for Ireland earlier last year — also reiterated her previous assertion that the president is “mediocre,” telling Variety, “This is a man who has been a failure at everything he’s ever tried, and he is mediocre beyond mediocre,”

“And the fact that he is running our nation is an abomination,” O’Donnell added. “It’s the worst thing that ever happened to our country and I think it needs to be rectified sooner rather than later if we are to remain a democratic republic.”

As Breitbart News reported, O’Donnell has been disseminating a constant barrage of TikTok posts ranting about Trump, spreading fearmongering rhetoric, including the bizarre claim that the president will use an “assassination attempt or terrorist bombing” to cancel this year’s midterm elections.

Ironically, O’Donnell added, “I don’t want to have the stress and anxiety associated with the constant barrage of him,” despite the fact that she has returned to the U.S. on multiple occasions after vowing she wouldn’t.