Mexico Threatens Legal Action Against ICE Over Shooting of Illegal Alien in Texas

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that her government is looking into taking legal action against agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the latest shooting incident in Texas.

“We cannot allow the mistreatment of our brothers who are in the United States,” Sheinbaum said during her morning news conference, referring to a case on Tuesday in Houston.

As Breitbart Texas reported, U.S. federal agents from ICE were trying to arrest Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, when, according to an agency statement, the man resisted arrest, allegedly used his vehicle to ram an ICE vehicle, and then attempted to run over a federal agent. In response to the use of a vehicle as a weapon, authorities fired at Salgado, fatally injuring him.

During her speech, Sheinbaum left out the alleged attack on authorities by Salgado.

“His only fault was not having papers, even though he had been hired by an American company,” she said, adding that the U.S. government and its agencies have a history of oppressing migrants. “They don’t have to be in detention centers or for there to be any violence.”

Sheinbaum claimed that her government was looking into legal avenues, going beyond sending diplomatic notices, which she said, while the U.S. government does respond, migrants continue to die.

While she did not provide specifics on the measures her government would take, she claimed they would be judicial in nature. The claims follow a recent series of similar comments made in March, in which Sheinbaum said her government would file complaints with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Despite Sheinbaum’s claims at the time, the move had no effect, as the United States is not a member of the Inter-American Human Rights System, which is made up primarily of Latin American countries and does not include the U.S. or Canada.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.